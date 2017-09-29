Crestwood suspends high school football operations: Superintendent

MANTUA, Ohio — The Crestwood School District has canceled all future high school football games indefinitely because of a pending criminal investigation, the district and Mantua Police Department said in separate statements on Friday.

“The Crestwood Local School District has suspended all High School football operations effective immediately until such time as the Superintendent announces otherwise. No further comment shall be made at this time due to state and federal privacy laws. Any and all updates regarding this matter will be issued by the Superintendent only,” Superintendent David Toth said.

Mantua police say they were contacted by the school regarding an incident that was brought to their attention. The department is investigating allegations to determine if a crime took place.

Band parents and students – tonight's football game vs. Mogadore has been cancelled. Have a great weekend! — CrestwoodHS Bands (@CrestwoodHSB) September 29, 2017

Neither the school, nor Mantua police elaborated about the alleged incident, when it happened, or who it affected.

Football game for tonight (and JV tomorrow) is cancelled at request of Crestwood HS. No further information is available at this time. — Mogadore Athletics (@MogAthletics) September 29, 2017

The Crestwood High School football team was scheduled to play an away game at Mogadore. That game has been canceled.

