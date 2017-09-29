Coffee lovers rejoice! Where to get free and discounted cups of java for National Coffee Day

Coffee lovers rejoice! Today is your day to celebrate your favorite drink. In honor of National Coffee Day a few places are offering deals that will definitely perk you up.
Here are the deals:
Dunkin’ Donuts: Celebrate the day! Buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee and get a medium hot coffee free at participating locations.
Krispy Kreme: Happy National Coffee Weekend! Get one free hot brewed or a small iced premium coffee starting today through Sunday at participating locations.
What day this weekend can you get free coffee? ALL THE DAYS. 9/29 - 10/1. (US/CAN) #NationalCoffeeDay #FridayFeeling https://t.co/D11P0HDZdy pic.twitter.com/MyEoix8ltM
— krispykreme (@krispykreme) September 29, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
McDonald’s: Get a small McCafe' drink for $2 at participating locations Friday, Sept 29.
🔊 on. Something biiiig is coming! Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay on 9/29 with a $2 small #McCafe. pic.twitter.com/2R4gBbdc80
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 27, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee Friday at participating locations.
Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! #SweetTalk pic.twitter.com/idbG6adT9U
— Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 26, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Sheetz: If you order through the Sheetz app, you can get a free Pumpkin Pie Latte Friday at participating locations.
***Please note: the deals above are at participating locations only. It is best to check with your local location***