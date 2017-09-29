Coffee lovers rejoice! Where to get free and discounted cups of java for National Coffee Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coffee lovers rejoice! Today is your day to celebrate your favorite drink. In honor of National Coffee Day a few places are offering deals that will definitely perk you up.

Here are the deals:

Dunkin’ Donuts: Celebrate the day! Buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee and get a medium hot coffee free at participating locations.

Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay, 9/29, with a FREE Medium hot coffee when you purchase a Medium or Larger hot coffee! 💕☕️ pic.twitter.com/uEhAeKjCl0 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 26, 2017

Krispy Kreme: Happy National Coffee Weekend! Get one free hot brewed or a small iced premium coffee starting today through Sunday at participating locations.

McDonald’s: Get a small McCafe' drink for $2 at participating locations Friday, Sept 29.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee Friday at participating locations.

Get a FREE 12oz coffee on 9/29 all day! #SweetTalk pic.twitter.com/idbG6adT9U — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) September 26, 2017

Sheetz: If you order through the Sheetz app, you can get a free Pumpkin Pie Latte Friday at participating locations.

***Please note: the deals above are at participating locations only. It is best to check with your local location***