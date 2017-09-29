Cleveland man accused of committing dozens of burglaries denies charges

CLEVELAND – A man accused of committing dozens of burglaries in Cleveland and who may be responsible for crimes in three other Northeast Ohio counties denied the charges during his first court appearance Friday.

Glen Adkins, Jr., 20, was arrested Wednesday morning, along with his 39-year old mother, Mary Leach, and two juvenile brothers, at the Red Roof Inn in Independence.

Authorities say Adkins is suspected in dozens of break-ins, some often violent, in the Old Brooklyn and Slavic Village neighborhoods.

During one of the robberies, police say Adkins shot at a homeowner and dragged a police officer who once tried to apprehend him.

Officials also believe Adkins is responsible for break-ins in other parts of Cleveland, Geauga County, Twinsburg, Solon and Mentor. Investigators are looking at the possibility that the entire family was part of the burglary ring.

Bond was set at $135,000 for Adkins. His other family members were also in court Friday facing similar charges.

