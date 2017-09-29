At least 22 dead and 35 injured in stampede at Mumbai train station

**WARNING: Graphic video

Horrible news coming in from Mumbai. At least 20 + dead in stampede at Mumbai's #Elphinstone station #elphinstonestampede pic.twitter.com/8lxOmkLMWh — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 29, 2017

MUMBAI, India — At least 22 people have been killed and 35 injured in a stampede at a train station during morning rush hour in India’s financial hub Mumbai, according to Deepak Deoraj, spokesman for the Mumbai police department.

The deadly stampede happened around 10:30 a.m. local time Friday on a footbridge at Prabhadevi train station, formerly known as Elphinstone station, Anil Saxena, spokesman for India’s Ministry of Railways told local media.

He said the crowd on the footbridge grew larger as people took cover during an unexpected rain shower. Once the rain stopped the crowd started moving and someone must have slipped.

Television and social media footage from the scene shows heaving crowds of people apparently trapped on a narrow footbridge between platforms, many of whom are desperately trying to climb over railings and stairways to escape the crush, as lifeless bodies are pulled free.

In a message posted to his official social media account, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his “deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai.”

This is the second tragedy in less than four weeks to hit the western metropolis of more than 18 million people. A building collapsed in the city following a week of heavy rains at the end of August, killing more than 33 people.