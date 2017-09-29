Arrest made in murder of woman in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — An arrest was made in the murder of a woman in Cuyahoga Falls.

Marcus Coker, 35, who was involved in a chase with Akron police, has now been arrested in the stabbing death of Ashley Williams, 27, of Akron.

Cuyahoga Falls police said the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a charge of murder.

Coker is currently in the Summit County Jail.

Williams was found Sept. 23 at around 7:15 p.m. in an apartment in the 1000 block of Howe Avenue. She had multiple stab wounds.

Williams had been reported as a missing person to the Akron Police Department around 7 Saturday night. Their report indicated she was last seen on 9/22/17 at 9:45 PM.

Read more.