Are you owed money? Over $3M in unclaimed funds in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio– Summit County’s fiscal officer is searching for owners of over $3.1 million in county unclaimed funds.

According to Kristen M. Scalise, who is the fiscal officer in Summit County, the office will host an unclaimed funds table at participating Acme Fresh markets during the last two weeks of October to help you determine if you have money that is owed to you.

Staff will be there to search names in the database and assist with filing a claim.

Unclaimed funds are monies accumulated and owed from transactions performed at county agencies. Funds held at the county level are separate from those held by the State of Ohio.

It could be an overpayment, fees and costs, lost heirs accounts, and sheriff sale proceeds.

According to a press release, in 2016, the total amount of unclaimed funds paid out to people in the county was $86,911.69. The largest amount paid to an individual within the last five years was $29,490.16.

County unclaimed fund amounts of $10 or more are listed in an online database that you can search. CLICK HERE for that. Enter your last name or business name in the search box and wait for the results to appear. Do not press the return button after you enter your name.

A claim form can be downloaded from the website.

Those who visit Acme Fresh Market locations will have the opportunity to complete and submit their claim in a simple step. The press release states that the notary requirement will be waived for amounts under $1,000.

You can visit an unclaimed funds table at the following locations between 1 and 6 p.m.:

Monday, October 16, 2017: Acme Fresh Market #1, 1835 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313

Acme Fresh Market #1, 1835 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313 Tuesday, October 17, 2017: Acme Fresh Market #2, 2420 Wedgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44312

Acme Fresh Market #2, 2420 Wedgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44312 Wednesday, October 18, 2017: Acme Fresh Market #4, 116 W. Streetsboro Rd., Hudson, OH 44236

Acme Fresh Market #4, 116 W. Streetsboro Rd., Hudson, OH 44236 Thursday, October 19, 2017: Acme Fresh Market #17, 4445 Kent Rd., Stow, OH 44224

Acme Fresh Market #17, 4445 Kent Rd., Stow, OH 44224 Friday, October 20, 2017: Acme Fresh Market #10, 22226 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223

Acme Fresh Market #10, 22226 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Monday, October 23, 2017: Acme Fresh Market #11, 600 South Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278

Acme Fresh Market #11, 600 South Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278 Tuesday, October 24, 2017: Acme Fresh Market #6, 3200 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203

Acme Fresh Market #6, 3200 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203 Wednesday, October 25, 2017: Acme Fresh Market #14, 3235 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319

Acme Fresh Market #14, 3235 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319 Thursday, October 26, 2017: Acme Fresh Market #18, 2147 East Ave., Akron, OH 44314

Acme Fresh Market #18, 2147 East Ave., Akron, OH 44314 Friday, October 27, 2017: Acme Fresh Market #21, 3875 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685

According to the press release, county unclaimed funds are held indefinitely and may be claimed at any time, except in cases where the funds are the result of a foreclosure or transfer without sale; those funds are now held for three years from the date of receipt.

For questions about unclaimed funds, or to find out if you have funds owed to you, please email fiscalfinance@summitoh.net or call (330)643-8056.