Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools superintendent thanks families for patience during lockdown

The superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools thanked families for their patience during a lockdown Thursday.

The lockdown was due to the shooting at Classic BMW on Som Center Road. Police say a customer shot two officers; both officers are in stable condition.

The suspect, who was also shot, is also in stable condition.

Here is the superintendent’s full statement:

“I would like to thank our families for their patience during our lockdown and subsequent busing delays. Once we had received a call from local law enforcement asking that we place designated schools in lockdown, our immediate concern became the safety of our students. Notifications went to our families as soon as we were given updated and accurate information by our local police departments. I would like to ask that you keep the affected officers and their families in your prayers.”

**Read more, here**