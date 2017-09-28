What a smile! Deputy steps up to give 12-year-old a ride to school in style

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A Stark County sheriff’s deputy stepped up to help a 12-year-old, putting a big smile on his face this week.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office posted about it Wednesday.

Davonte, 12, didn’t have a ride to school Wednesday as his mother was receiving medical care, according to the post. So Stark County Sheriff’s Deputy Muntean, who is also a school resource officer at Plain Local Schools, offered to take him there in style.

They stopped at McDonald’s and had a good talk on the way to school.

“We sat and ate our breakfast together and on his way to class he went with a big smile on his face,” said Muntean. “I enjoyed his company and assured him he could always reach out for a ride or breakfast anytime. It never hurts to go beyond expectations to help someone in need.”