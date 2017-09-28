Teacher charged for partying with students: I-Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio- The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a Brooklyn High School teacher is facing charges for giving alcohol to students from the high school.

Amy Whited is facing two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors. She is facing the charge in Avon Lake Municipal Court because she lives in Avon, and investigators found the crime happened at her home.

Police found, back in February, Whited had 5 students over to her home and at least 2 drank alcohol from the teacher’s bar in her basement.

The investigation began after a topless photo began circulating at the high school. The picture had a caption saying, ‘You better not be showing these.’ The Avon Lake Prosecutor’s Office and Cuyahoga County prosecutors both confirm to the I TEAM the teacher is the person in that photo.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors investigated that part of the case. But no charges have been filed in connection with the photo. County prosecutors say they went through “thousands of text messages," but they had trouble proving times and dates and more surrounding the photo.

A recording of an Avon Lake court hearing from Thursday morning shows Whited pleading not guilty.

The I TEAM found her outside her home, and she walked by without answering questions.

Her attorney isn’t commenting either.

A parent spoke to us by phone glad to see police followed through. Avon Police and Brooklyn Police built the case. The parent said, "My daughter came home, and she showed me the picture." The parent added about the teacher, "She's supposed to be a role model for kids, and kids are looking up to her, and this is what she's doing."

When the investigation began, the school placed Whited on leave. For this story, the superintendent did not respond to repeated requests from the I TEAM.