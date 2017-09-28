Show Info: September 28, 2017

Breads & Beyond

It is officially fall and that means it’s pumpkin season! Bob Uhlir from Breads and Beyond shared one of his favorite recipes!

5578 State Rd, Parma, OH 44134

(440) 888-5623

http://www.breadsandbeyond.com/

But First, Coffee

Whether we brew it at home, grab it on our way to work, or make it in the office, it’s safe to say that most of us can’t live without our coffee! In honor of national coffee day tomorrow, we invited Michelle Dickstein to show us how to brew the perfect cup!

http://emailingwithmygirlfriends.com/

Comedian Heather McDonald

We were so excited to have actress, author, and comedian Heather McDonald with us this morning!

Tonight – Saturday

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Magnificat Open House

Magnificat not only teaches how to be a better world citizen, but also how to put those lessons into action everyday on campus!

Sunday, October 1, 2017

11a.m. – 1:30p.m.

20770 Hilliard Blvd.

Rocky River, Ohio

www.magnificaths.org

Uncle John’s Home & Garden

Looking to add color to your fall landscape?

http://www.unclejohnsplants.com/

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

It’s one of the most common problems people have with their feet! There are more than 3 million cases in the U. S. per year! Dr. Erin Dean taught us all about bunions!

http://www.CrystalClinic.com/DrDean

Levin Furniture of Mentor

Some people say that the west coast is the best coast and this new furniture might just prove it!

7799 Mentor Ave,

Mentor, OH 44060

(440) 255-1320

Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland (CEOGC)

Serving the community for 51 years, the CEOGC are best known for their head start program!

www.ceogc.org

Dr. Marc

When should you worry about leg pain? Dr. Marc gave us important information that affects 50 million of us!