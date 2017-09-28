Police look for suspect who broke into Akron Burial Vault, tried to cremate corpse

AKRON, Ohio — Police are investigating after someone forced open an Akron business and tried to cremate a corpse.

According to Akron police, it happened sometime between 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday at Akron Burial Vault Co., 95 North Canton Road.

An employee had contacted police after arriving to work and discovering the scene.

The suspect/suspects forced open a north side door on the side of the building. Once inside, they attempted to cremate the corpse. They then left the building after damaging an entry lock on the rear door.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.

