Photo, video shows terrifying view of massive rock fall that struck Yosemite for second day

Posted 7:54 pm, September 28, 2017, by

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif.  — Yosemite National Park has had another massive rock fall a day after a slab dropped from El Capitan, killing a British climber and injuring a second.

Ken Yager of the Yosemite Climbing Association said Thursday’s rock fall was larger than the one a day before on the iconic rock formation.

Yager says he witnessed a large cloud of dust and heard sirens. Images show a huge plume of smoke in the wake of the rock fall. He says traffic on a road near the base of El Capitan has stopped.

No other details were immediately available.

 

 

Related stories