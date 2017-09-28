Photo, video shows terrifying view of massive rock fall that struck Yosemite for second day

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Yosemite National Park has had another massive rock fall a day after a slab dropped from El Capitan, killing a British climber and injuring a second.

Ken Yager of the Yosemite Climbing Association said Thursday’s rock fall was larger than the one a day before on the iconic rock formation.

Yager says he witnessed a large cloud of dust and heard sirens. Images show a huge plume of smoke in the wake of the rock fall. He says traffic on a road near the base of El Capitan has stopped.

No other details were immediately available.

#BREAKING a terrifying view of a massive NEW rock fall at El Capitan in #Yosemite this afternoon from Ryan Sheridan: https://t.co/8oa7qtWiof pic.twitter.com/aGUu6hRKva — Derek Schnell (@DerekKCRA) September 28, 2017

WATCH: Video shows climbers above recent rockfall in Yosemite. (Video by Peter Zabrok) pic.twitter.com/fD6zVrCNb2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 28, 2017

PHOTO: Shocking view of new rockfall off of El Capitan in Yosemite. (Photo by Ryan Sheridan) pic.twitter.com/H7DOuGi32y — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 28, 2017

Northside Drive exiting Yosemite Valley is closed due to a new rockfall off of El Capitan. Use Southside Drive to exit Yosemite Valley. — Yosemite National Pk (@YosemiteNPS) September 28, 2017