Missing: Dina Turner

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Dina Turner, 16, sometimes goes by the name Dina Williams.

She was last seen March 1 in Cleveland, but police believe she may be hanging out in East Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5262.

