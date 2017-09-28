Man suspected in string of Cleveland burglaries could appear in court today

CLEVELAND – A man accused of committing dozens of burglaries in Cleveland and who may be responsible for crimes in three other Northeast Ohio counties could be arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Glen Adkins, Jr., 20, was arrested Wednesday morning, along with his 39-year old mother, Mary Leach, and two juvenile brothers, at the Red Roof Inn in Independence.

Adkins is suspected in dozens of break-ins, some often violent, in the Old Brooklyn and Slavic Village neighborhoods.

Authorities believe Adkins is also responsible for break-ins in other parts of Cleveland, Geauga County, Twinsburg, Solon and Mentor. Investigators are looking at the possibility that the entire family was part of the burglary ring.

Police say Adkins shot at a homeowner during one of the robberies, and say he dragged a police officer who once tried to apprehend him.

Investigators say he and his family could face more charges, and more people could be arrested as well.

