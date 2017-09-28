Man pistol-whipped, stabbed in downtown parking garage robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man said he was cornered by a group of men and stabbed several times before being robbed in downtown parking garage Tuesday night.

It happened at just before 10 p.m. at 55 Public Square.

Police reports state the 21-year-old victim said he was walking through the parking lot and felt someone was following him.

He said that out of nowhere, a group of men surrounded him. He said one of them hit him in the head with a pistol and then pulled out a pocket knife and began to stab him in the right elbow and side.

He said he fell to the ground, and the suspect went into his pocket, took $75, his cell phone and his ID.

The victim said the men then fled.

He said the main suspect has dark skin, was in his 20s and had a “peanut shaped head.” He was about 6’1″ tall and weighed around 148 pounds.

A witness to the incident told police that there were a total of six men who jumped the victim. She said one had no shirt on, and another was wearing a T-shirt and jeans. She said all the suspects were roughly 18 to 20 years old.

Fingerprints were taken at the scene. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Cleveland police.

Just earlier this week, a woman said she was assaulted by a man who tried to take her purse in a downtown parking garage. It happened at just before 9 a.m. Monday at 127 Public Square.