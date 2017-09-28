Live Video: Beach Hazards Statement issued due to large waves, possible rip currents

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement through 3 p.m. today.

The statement is in effect on the shoreline from Huron County east through Erie County, Pa.

There is a high swimming risk from waves and dangerous currents, according to the NWS.

A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when swimming risks exist from a combination of wind and large waves including rip currents and longshore currents. The swimming risks can create life-threatening conditions even for good swimmers.

