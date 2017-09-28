Investigators process 3-block crime scene following fatal shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Investigators with the Cleveland Division of Police are trying to figure out who fired the shots that left a man dead.

Police were called to the intersection of Woodhill Rd. and Sophia Ave. around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

CPD investigating a homicide of a male in his 20s. Detectives processing large crime scene covering 3 blocks on Woodhill Rd. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/2DEoAyYKRY — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) September 28, 2017

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s dead at the scene.

Investigators had to process a crime scene that stretched three blocks. Several cars were towed for processing.

Police did not immediately release any suspect information.

The shooting happened about a half a mile from the Cleveland Division of Police 4th District Headquarters on Kinsman Road.

Stay with Fox 8 and FOX8.com for updates on this developing stories.