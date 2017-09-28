Fox 8 Recipe Box: Salted Caramel Latte Tiramisu

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Donuts and coffee are a popular morning combination for many people, but what about combining the two ingredients into a delicious dessert.
Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned how to make Salted Caramel Latte Tiramisu from Dunkin' Donuts franchise owner Geri Blum. Click here to to learn more about Dunkin' Donuts and find a store near you.
Salted Caramel Latte Tiramisu
Switching in donuts for ladyfingers, this is tiramisu with a twist.
Layered in a mason jar that looks just as good as it tastes, this tiramisu features our Salted Caramel Latte, a sweet and salty flavor only available at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants this fall through the Holiday season.
Check out our recipe below, which makes two mason jars of Salted Caramel Latte Tiramisu. Create a couple to indulge in, or make extra to delight friends and family at your next gathering.
Ingredients:
- 6 Dunkin’ Donuts Glazed Donuts, chopped
- 1 Small Hot Salted Caramel Latte, chilled
- 8 ounces of mascarpone cheese
- 1/2 cup of powdered sugar
- 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix mascarpone cheese with powdered sugar and place in a piping bag.
- Press several 1 inch pieces of Glazed Donuts into a mason jar.
- Pour 2 tbsp. of Salted Caramel Latte over the Donuts.
- Add a layer of mascarpone cheese mixture.
- Top with a layer of mini chocolate chips.
- Repeat the layers of Glazed Donut pieces, Salted Caramel Latte, mascarpone cheese and chocolate chips until the mason jar is full.
- Top with more mini chocolate chips and enjoy with a Dunkin’ Donuts Salted Caramel Latte.