Fox 8 Recipe Box: Salted Caramel Latte Tiramisu

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Donuts and coffee are a popular morning combination for many people, but what about combining the two ingredients into a delicious dessert.

Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned how to make Salted Caramel Latte Tiramisu from Dunkin' Donuts franchise owner Geri Blum. Click here to to learn more about Dunkin' Donuts and find a store near you.

Salted Caramel Latte Tiramisu

Switching in donuts for ladyfingers, this is tiramisu with a twist.

Layered in a mason jar that looks just as good as it tastes, this tiramisu features our Salted Caramel Latte, a sweet and salty flavor only available at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants this fall through the Holiday season.

Check out our recipe below, which makes two mason jars of Salted Caramel Latte Tiramisu. Create a couple to indulge in, or make extra to delight friends and family at your next gathering.

Ingredients:

6 Dunkin’ Donuts Glazed Donuts, chopped

1 Small Hot Salted Caramel Latte, chilled

8 ounces of mascarpone cheese

1/2 cup of powdered sugar

1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips

Directions: