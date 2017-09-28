Firefighters battle flames at scene of previous arson

CFD working house fire on Ramona Blvd. EMS working in the area discovered fire. House was vacant and previously set on fire. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/RJvHMeyHIO — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) September 28, 2017

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An EMS crew out on a call alerted firefighters to a house fire after spotting smoke in the area.

When firefighters arrived at the vacant house on Ramona Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, they found flames shooting from the roof.

The front of the house had an arson notice from a previous fire. Arson investigators were called out to the scene of the fire once again.

It took firefighters about two hours to get the flames under control.

Firefighters sprayed two neighboring homes with water to keep the flames from spreading.