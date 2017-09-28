× FBI: Man threatens he has bomb during credit union robbery in Canton

CANTON, Ohio- Authorities are looking for the man who robbed St. Joseph’s Federal Credit Union on Whipple Ave. in Canton on Thursday.

At about 1:30 p.m., the FBI said the man walked in carrying a bag and threatened that he had a bomb if the teller didn’t comply with his demand for money.

The teller complied. The man was seen leaving in an older model red or maroon Chevy Trailblazer.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s, about 5’8,” weighing 200 or more pounds, with brown and gray hair.

Tips, which may remain anonymous, can be provided to the Jackson Township Police Department at 330-830-6264 or the FBI at 330-456-6200.

The FBI said reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.