Euclid Square Mall site to become Amazon Fullfillment Center

EUCLID-Amazon has announced plans to open its fifth fulfillment Center in the Buckeye State, this one will be built in Euclid.

According to a news release, the facility will create more than 1,000 full-time positions. Amazon recently announced they plan on building fullfillment centers in North Randall and Monroe. It currently operates centers in Etna and Obetz, Ohio.

“Our growth in Ohio is the result of an outstanding workforce and incredible customers,” said Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment. “We are proud to be adding 1,000 new jobs to the more than 6,000 Amazonians already working in the state. “Amazon continues to demonstrate confidence in Ohio’s communities and people by growing throughout the state,” said JobsOhio President and Chief Investment Officer John Minor. “Amazon’s investment in Euclid will bring another new, high-tech facility and 1,000 full-time jobs to a vacant property.”

I am pleased to announce that Euclid Square Mall will become a new Amazon Fulfillment Center! Attached are press… https://t.co/ypOeWCE57R — City of Euclid, Ohio (@cityofeuclid) September 28, 2017

Associates at the 650,000-square-foot facility will pick, pack and ship customer items such as electronics, books, housewares and toys.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amazon and Seefried Industrial Properties to the City of Euclid,” said City of Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail. “The Euclid Square Mall site has been a prime target of our redevelopment efforts. While some saw a vacant mall, we saw an opportunity for growth and development. This project is a fantastic addition to the investment we are seeing in our industrial corridor and will provide valuable employment opportunities for our residents. I truly appreciate the support and professionalism of Team NEO, Greater Cleveland Partnership, Cuyahoga County, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Euclid City Council and my administration for helping make this transformative project a reality.”