Chardon Middle School football team makes dreams come true for teammate

CHARDON -Chardon Middle School Football Coach Doug Robinson can't help but smile when he watches the video of Wednesday's game.

It's not because his team won. It's because of one touchdown, made by one very special player, Phillip Colucci.

Colucci, 13, has Cerebral Palsy, and has worked very had to be on the team. "Nobody outworks Phillip. He puts everything he has into this team," Robinson said.

Last spring, Phillip told his longtime friend, Jacob Snow, that he wanted to play on the team. Snow is the quarterback. "I told Kaz and Jacob I really wanted to play and score a touchdown," Phillip said.

Both Jacob and Kazi Rajko said they knew Phillip would make a great teammate.

Philip dressed for every game but on Wednesday thanks to Kazi he got his chance to play.

Kazi got the ball to the one yard line and took a knee. The coach then called a time out, and Phillip went on the field. "I knew this was my chance," Phillip said.

And he did it. He grabbed the ball and ran past the defenders and scored. Many of the players say they are big Cleveland Browns fans and Philip says his idol is Joe Thomas.

While his teammates say they look up to Thomas, DeShone Kizer, and Jabrill Peppers, their hero is #91, the guy they call the beast.

"Watching him score was awesome, " said Snow. "Better than anything."