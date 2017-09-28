Celebrate National Coffee Day with These Coffee Recipes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bulletproof Coffee

Ingredients

1 cup of coffee

1-3 teaspoons Carrington Farms Coconut Oil

1 Tablespoon unsalted butter or Carrington Farms Ghee

1/4 tsp vanilla

a few drops of stevia extract (optional)

Instructions

Put all ingredients in a blender or food processor. Mix on high speed for 20 seconds until frothy. Drink immediately and enjoy all the energy!

Tip: Buy fresh, whole bean coffee and grind yourself – grind the coffee right before you brew up your pot of coffee, the flavor is much stronger and the subtle tastes of your specific type of bean are more noticeable. This way, you can also control how fine or coarse the beans are. And if you’re not a coffee lover, this grinder is also great for grinding dry spices, fresh herbs, or nuts.

http://emailingwithmygirlfriends.com/