Calling all experienced plumbers!

Neptune Plumbing, a family owned company since 1957, is currently looking for an Experienced Service Technician (see below for the detailed job description).

Click here to apply online.

Position: Experienced Service Technician

We are looking for an Experienced Service Technician to service commercial and residential customers. A qualified candidate will apply their technical skills and knowledge in the assembly, installation, maintenance, repair, and servicing of plumbing lines and fixtures.

Responsibilities:

Manage all on site installation, repair, maintenance and plumbing tasks

Diagnose errors or problems, determine proper solutions and make appropriate recommendations

Provide service and customer support

Produce timely and detailed service reports

Build positive relationships with customers

Be a part of an “on call” rotation (nights and weekends)

Requirements:

Minimum 5 years’ experience in all phases of plumbing service and drain cleaning

Have good communication skills

Be a problem solver independently and as a team player

Must know local plumbing codes

Ability to be part of an on-call rotation

Must have a valid driver’s license and clean driving record

Must be able to pass background check and drug test

Benefits: