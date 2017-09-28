Calling all experienced plumbers!

Neptune Plumbing, a family owned company since 1957, is currently looking for an Experienced Service Technician (see below for the detailed job description).

Position: Experienced Service Technician

We are looking for an Experienced Service Technician to service commercial and residential customers. A qualified candidate will apply their technical skills and knowledge in the assembly, installation, maintenance, repair, and servicing of plumbing lines and fixtures.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage all on site installation, repair, maintenance and plumbing tasks
  • Diagnose errors or problems, determine proper solutions and make appropriate recommendations
  • Provide service and customer support
  • Produce timely and detailed service reports
  • Build positive relationships with customers
  • Be a part of an “on call” rotation (nights and weekends)

Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in all phases of plumbing service and drain cleaning
  • Have good communication skills
  • Be a problem solver independently and as a team player
  • Must know local plumbing codes
  • Ability to be part of an on-call rotation
  • Must have a valid driver’s license and clean driving record
  • Must be able to pass background check and drug test

Benefits:

  • Competitive Wages
  • Company Vehicle with Gas Card
  • Health Benefits
  • Pension Plan
  • Continuing Education/Training
  • Uniforms

 