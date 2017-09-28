Calling all experienced plumbers!
Neptune Plumbing, a family owned company since 1957, is currently looking for an Experienced Service Technician (see below for the detailed job description).
Position: Experienced Service Technician
We are looking for an Experienced Service Technician to service commercial and residential customers. A qualified candidate will apply their technical skills and knowledge in the assembly, installation, maintenance, repair, and servicing of plumbing lines and fixtures.
Responsibilities:
- Manage all on site installation, repair, maintenance and plumbing tasks
- Diagnose errors or problems, determine proper solutions and make appropriate recommendations
- Provide service and customer support
- Produce timely and detailed service reports
- Build positive relationships with customers
- Be a part of an “on call” rotation (nights and weekends)
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in all phases of plumbing service and drain cleaning
- Have good communication skills
- Be a problem solver independently and as a team player
- Must know local plumbing codes
- Ability to be part of an on-call rotation
- Must have a valid driver’s license and clean driving record
- Must be able to pass background check and drug test
Benefits:
- Competitive Wages
- Company Vehicle with Gas Card
- Health Benefits
- Pension Plan
- Continuing Education/Training
- Uniforms