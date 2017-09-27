‘There’s no better place to be:’ Dwyane Wade officially joining Cavaliers

CLEVELAND– Reunited and it feels so good!

Best buds Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are back together.

Wade said he is coming to Cleveland in a tweet on his official account Wednesday afternoon, and the Cavs confirmed the news.

“I am excited to share that I will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. There’s no better place to be right now to continue to play and compete at the highest level. Cleveland believes in my talents and what I can bring to a championship contender both as a player and a leader. I look forward to reuniting and playing alongside my brother LeBron. We’ve already won two championships together and I hope we win a third.”

On Wednesday evening, the Cavaliers welcomed Wade to The Land.

“We’re extremely happy that Dwyane chose to join us in Cleveland and become a core part of helping us achieve success at the highest level. Dwyane has proven time and time again that he is a leader and competitor of the highest caliber and that his focus is centered on the ultimate goal. The deep commitment and consistency that he has shown to the game as a 12-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Champion is remarkable and he’s going to be a difference maker on the court and in the locker room with our team,” said Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman.

Wade was already practicing with the team late Wednesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old shooting guard is a 12-time NBA All-Star. Last season, he averaged 18 points a game with his hometown team of Chicago. He became a free agent after agreeing to a buyout with the Bulls on Sunday.

Wade spent 13 years with the Heat. In 2010, James and Chris Bosh joined him in Miami. “The Big Three” went to four NBA Finals in a row, winning two of them. Wade was the NBA Finals MVP in 2006.

He joins the Cavaliers in the midst of a makeover. During the off season, Cleveland added point guards Isaiah Thomas and Derrick Rose, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic, and forward Cedi Osman. The Cavs also sent Kyrie Irving to Boston as part of a trade.

The wine and gold starts the preseason against the Atlanta Hawks at Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 4. The Cavaliers open their season by hosting Irving and the Boston Celtics. (Click here for the full schedule)

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers