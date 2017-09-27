Robbery suspect gets locked in vestibule of Cleveland bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A woman accused of trying to rob a Cleveland bank shouted she was sorry Wednesday morning.

It happened at about 9 a.m. at the Citizens Bank on St. Clair Avenue and East 63rd Street. Cleveland police said the 36-year-old woman passed a demand note to the teller and was given cash.

While she was fleeing the bank, employees locked the doors remotely. That trapped the woman in the vestibule until officers arrived.

After the doors were unlocked, the suspect pushed at police and attempted to avoid arrest, police said. She put some of the money in her pants.

The woman was taken into custody and treated at the scene for scrapes to her face.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry. I'm at the end of my rope," the suspect said while in the police cruiser.