Preschool newsletter calls out students for ‘tears, attitudes, unwillingness, not listening’ and more

If you have children or have spent anytime with them, you know preschool-aged kids don’t always have much of an attention span. They’re full of energy, curious, and just figuring out right from wrong.

That’s why some people are shaking their heads over a newsletter sent out by a preschool.

The newsletter, which was posted on ScaryMommy.com, calls out the 3 and 4-year-old students and their parents.

“We made it through a really tough first month with tears, attitudes, unwillingness, not listening, not obeying the rules and especially, too much talking and not enough sitting in seats when asked to. We work on this every day at school, but we need help from home, too. We realize kids don’t want to sit and would rather talk and play when they want to; but that’s not how school works. Preschool is preparation to go on to “big” school and these things are important there, too. We simply can’t say that our kids don’t like coloring and sitting still because Kindergarten and first grade have a lot of coloring. Please, work five or ten minutes each day with your child on this and you’ll see improvement. We have seen improvement with several kids already. We realize it’s a fast paced world and parents work, but the adults in the house have to be in charge and help the kids to understand this. Please, talk to your child about the importance of sharing, not fighting, keeping their hands to themselves, and learning to get along with each other. Remind them that once we pick up the toys that we don’t get them back out again, because we are done playing and going on to learning fun things.”

The post on the Scary Mommy Facebook page received hundreds of comments.

“I teach high school sophomores, and I deal with most of those ‘problems’ on a daily basis,” follower Marci Ward wrote.

One mom wrote, “I would have sent them a letter back saying ‘Thank you for your newsletter, my child will not be returning.'”

“So basically, tell your preschoolers to stop being a preschooler because it’s inconvenient for the teacher,” Audrey Herndon wrote. “Next, I’ll tell my newborn to stop crying and use their words. All it takes to make a child developmentally ready is stern words and snarky letters, after all.”