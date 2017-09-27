Police looking for suspect who fired dozens of shots at Newburgh Heights home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio- Police are searching for a suspect who fired two dozen shots in a Newburgh Heights home this weekend.

Neighbors living near the 52nd Street home were frantic when they called police early Saturday morning.

“There are shots fired outside on my street,” a female called told a 911 dispatcher. “We have kids in the house.”

There were two police officers in the department’s parking lot that also heard the gunfire.

A security camera near the home captured the suspect’s vehicle, a dark-colored Ford Escape, turning on the street. The same security camera captured the vehicle leaving the street less than two minutes later.

“The shooting happened in 90 seconds,” said Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy.

Police say the house was shot more than 20 times. No one was inside the house at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Police body camera video shows officers as they search the home to make sure no one was inside.

No arrests have been made but police are continuing to investigate.

“We are on the hunt,” the chief said. “We are going to find who did this, and we are going to prosecute them.”