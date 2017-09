Playboy founder Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91, the magazine said on its official Twitter account.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for more.