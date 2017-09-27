Missing: Jacqueline Lombardi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jacqueline Lombardi was 22 when she vanished in March 2011. She was last seen in Howland Township, but there is word she could be in Painesville.

Jacqueline has a tattoo of a chain with Italian writing on her right foot.

Today, she'd be 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Howland Township Police Department at 330-856-5555.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**