Maria regains strength, becomes hurricane again off coast of North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The National Hurricane Center says Maria has regained strength and become a hurricane once again as it lingers off the coast of North Carolina.

Tropical Storm Maria Dwarfs Hurricane Lee seen Sept. 26 from NOAA/ @NASANPP Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership satellite. pic.twitter.com/TVXXAnaScH — NASAHurricane (@NASAHurricane) September 27, 2017

Reports from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Maria’s top sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 kmh), with higher gusts.

The center of Hurricane Maria is about 165 miles (265 kilometers) off Cape Hatteras, and hurricane-force winds remain offshore, extending outward up to 105 miles (165 kilometers). But tropical storm-force winds extend for as much as 230 miles (370 kilometers) from the center, covering the water on both sides of the narrow barrier islands of Hatteras and Ocracoke.

Maria’s forward speed is just 6 mph (9 kph), so the storm is taking its time to swing north and away from the U.S. Atlantic coast.

Winds and storm surge from Maria are lashing North Carolina’s Outer Banks as the storm moves by.

Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson said in an email that the high tide early Wednesday flooded some roads in the area and travel is hazardous. Pearson said the worst problems were on Hatteras Island. More than 10,000 visitors left Hatteras Island under an evacuation order earlier this week.

Pearson said no injuries have been reported.

The ocean has washed over parts of N.C. 12, the main road running along the Outer Banks.

Officials say Maria is predicted to erode more than half the dunes along North Carolina’s 300-mile (485-kilometer) coast. Beaches in Maryland and Virginia could fare even worse.

