Man suspected in string of Cleveland burglaries now in custody

CLEVELAND– The man accused of burglarizing homes in at least two Cleveland neighborhoods was taken into custody.

Glen Otto Adkins, 20, was wanted for charges including felonious assault, assault of a police officer and burglary. Cleveland police said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force caught him in Independence.

According to U.S. Marshals, Adkins fled from police and dragged an officer on Sept. 20. He’s also suspected in about 20 burglaries in Old Brooklyn and Slavic Village.

Earlier this week, Ward 12 Councilman Tony Brancatelli and Council President Kevin Kelley offered up a reward for Adkins’ whereabouts.

“His family was breaking into a number of houses both on the east side and on the west side. And the volume, the repeated nature of house after house really set off the alarm, and this crime spree had to be brought to an end, so we thought we would raise the ante,” Brancatelli said.