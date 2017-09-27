Live: CEO delivers State of the Schools address

CLEVELAND, Ohio — CMSD Chief Executive Officer Eric Gordon is delivering the State of the Schools address this afternoon at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.
The last five addresses have focused on the progress the district has made, including with graduation rates and the opening of a verified portfolio of school options for families.
Gordon is expected to talk about the priorities and challenges that remain as the Cleveland Plan enters the second phase.
