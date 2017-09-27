× LeBron James on reuniting with Dwyane Wade: ‘It’s going to be fun’

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers are expected to announce the final piece of their roster sometime on Wednesday.

Free agent Dwyane Wade needs to clear waivers before signing with another team. The waiver deadline is 5 p.m.

It’s anticipated the 12-time NBA All-Star will sign a one-year, $2.3 million veterans contract with the Cavs. Wade and Bulls agreed to a buyout Sunday night.

The deal will reunite Wade with longtime friend and former teammates LeBron James. The pair last played together in 2014 with the Miami Heat. During the “Big Three” era in South Beach, the team went to four straight NBA Finals and won two titles.

After practice Wednesday morning, James said he didn’t have to sell Wade on joining the Cavs, but he did recruit him. LeBron said the 35-year-old brings championship DNA to the team, with his high basketball IQ and ability to make plays.

“It’s like the first day of school and your best friend is in your class. It’s going to be fun,” James said.

The Cavs will hit the courts again at 5 p.m. for more practice.

