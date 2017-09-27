Indians ALDS tickets go on sale Friday

CLEVELAND– Tickets for the Cleveland Indians home games in the American League Division Series go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 29.

The single-game tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. only at Indians.com.

With the Tribe clinching the AL Central and securing home-field advantage, we do know a few things about the ALDS schedule:

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 5 at Progressive Field

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 6 at Progressive Field

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 8 at AL East or American League Wild Card

*Game 4: Monday, Oct. 9 at AL East or American League Wild Card

*Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Progressive Field

*If necessary

New this year, the Indians are teaming up with StubHub for secondary sales. The team encouraged fans to use StubHub to securely buy tickets for potential postseason sellouts.

If you plan to resell your tickets, make note of a new policy:

“Under this agreement, any fan who re-sells Indians Postseason tickets on a secondary site other than StubHub – and the fan who purchases those tickets – are subject to have their tickets revoked or the tickets’ bar codes canceled.”

Those with 2018 season tickets can get priority access to possible ALCS and World Series ticket. Learn more here.

