I TEAM: The untold story behind a crash that killed a child

CLEVELAND - A family is speaking out to the FOX 8 I TEAM about the permanent impact of a crash that killed a toddler and critically hurt his mother, and, asking hard questions too.

Monday, a private company utility truck suddenly swerved off the road and plowed into Sade Robinson as she pushed a stroller with her 1-year-old son, Troyonn Berger.

Randal Robinson, the child's grandfather and the father of the woman badly hurt, said, "Our family's hurting. How does a mother get past that scene?"

Robinson also became upset when he learned the driver involved was not arrested at the scene.

Robinson said, "If I ran over a female and a baby, there's no way they would allow me to walk away."

Witnesses and police tell the I TEAM the truck suddenly swerved off the road and hit the mother and child on the apron of a driveway. It happened Monday on Green Rd in Cleveland.

Police said the driver did not seem to be impaired.

Though he did not get arrested at the scene, he could still face charges. The investigation is just beginning.

The I TEAM has learned investigators have already started looking at the driver's speed and his phone. Initially, police don't think he was speeding or using the phone.

The I TEAM also dug up the man's driving record. He has a valid license. Nothing more than several traffic tickets and a few accidents.

Randall Robinson says his daughter will pull through but she'll have months of recovery from a long list of broken bones and other injuries.

He said, "She's hurt, and I don't have any answers to your questions."

The driver worked for ATT. Spokesperson Holly Hollingsworth issued a statement saying,

"We are saddened by this tragic accident, and we extend our deepest sympathy to the family. We will work with the police to assist with their investigation."

Police will go to a prosecutor or a grand jury to review the case once the investigation is finished.