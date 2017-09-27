High school starts new tradition after band wears same uniforms for 40 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio-- Members of the Jackson High School Marching Polar Bear Band believe they have a legacy to continue, carrying on a generations-old tradition of having an exceptional band.

"Jackson has had a large band for many, many years; even when I was in high school in Stark County, they have always been the purple Army and known for their size," said band director, Michele Monigold, who said when she was named the director of bands she felt as though she was handed the keys to something precious.

A part of that legacy has been the band uniforms, which have not changed in more than 40 years.

Alexandra Baxter plays trumpet, and says she could be wearing the exact same uniform her mother was wearing in the 1970s.

"We have actually talked about it and it's kind of disturbing in a way to think that we could be wearing the same uniform because she used to have the same uniforms when she was in high school," said Baxter.

The school has replaced some of the uniforms and added newer ones at a cost of $900 each.

But boosters, band members, and parents who take care of the uniforms say they are getting frail.

"The material at this point is so bad that there's no sewing anything back on because the second you try to put a needle in something it just falls apart in your hands," said Matthew Ripple, a junior.

"They are brittle. They are to a point where they are just falling apart; every Friday night we are fixing stuff," said band booster president, Monica Starkey.

Lori Martino, known as the 'uniform mom,' says the old uniforms have outlived their life-expectancy and are now like an old car that constantly needs repairs.

"Sometimes the overlays will, you know, start coming apart at the seams, so our job is to sew those, fix hems and mainly put buttons on," said Martino.

With the expectation that the band size will swell to well over 300 next year, boosters believe it is time to start a new tradition.

They are attempting to raise more than $138 thousand to outfit the entire band with newer, lighter uniforms at less than half the cost each of replacing the older ones.

The new uniforms, while different, are intended to keep some of the same style points that parents and alumni have become so familiar with over more than four decades.

To raise the money, the boosters have started a GoFundMe, are using concession proceeds, and are holding fundraisers throughout the community that they say have, so far, been very successful.

"We worked very hard; because of Jackson's traditions we did not want to turn our back on a wonderful tradition, and I have a lot of alumni who love that uniform and spent a lot of hours in that uniform very proudly, so we tried to incorporate a lot of the similar design aspects," said Monigold.

"I think it's hard to say that 40 years isn't getting your money's worth out of anything let alone a band uniform," said Ripple.​