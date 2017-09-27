Fremont police looking for man who broke into home, shot dog inside

FREMONT, Ohio — Police in Fremont are investigating after a man broke into a home and then shot a dog inside the residence.

According to Fremont police, a cash reward of up to $500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution in the case.

It happened at just before 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Tiffin Street.

A white male broke through a door and after showing a gun, shot the dog in front of a 37-year-old resident. The man then ran away on foot, and possibly got into a silver Jeep or SUV.

He was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap at the time of the break-in.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian, where he is in guarded but grave condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.