Fox Recipe Box: Harvest Salad with Zesty Pumpkin Dressing

CLEVELAND, Oh — The Fall season offers so many different flavors and this Harvest Salad recipe with Zesty Pumpkin Dressing puts a fresh twist on some of those ingredients.

Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson got a personal cooking lesson from Stefanie Paganini on how to make this delightful dish. Stefanie is a culinary instructor at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking and a regular contributor to Fox Recipe Box.

Click here to learn more about Stefanie Paganini’s upcoming class ‘Pumpkin Obsession’ and other cooking classes offered at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland.

Harvest Salad with Pumpkin Dressing

Serves 8

1/4 cup olive oil, divided

2 cups butternut squash or pumpkin, large dice

1/4 lb. thinly sliced prosciutto

1 cup white button mushrooms, sliced

6 cups fresh spinach leaves, washed

½ cup dried cranberries or golden raisins

1 cup parmesan cheese flakes

1 cup walnuts, toasted

Salt and pepper

Dressing:

1 teaspoon roasted garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh sage, minced

1/2 cup mayonnaise or greek yogurt

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar (less if using yogurt)

1 teaspoon adobo sauce

salt and pepper

Whisk dressing ingredients together. Adjust ingredients to taste.

Preheat oven to 400°.

Cut butternut squash in half and place on a baking sheet. Remove seeds and sprinkle with salt and 2 Tbsp. olive oil. Allow squash to roast until tender. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Cut into medium dice and set aside.

Reduce oven temperature to 350°, place prosciutto on a baking sheet and allow to bake until crisp. Remove and set aside to cool.

Toss spinach in a large bowl with most of the dressing (reserving some dressing to drizzle onto the finished salad).

Plate the lettuce and arrange the other salad components on top. Drizzle with remaining dressing.