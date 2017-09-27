10-year-old girl makes potholders to raise money for a service dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, OH – 10-year-old Alayna Mendenhall likes school. She enjoys choir and science is one of her favorite subjects. But Alayna’s day is a bit more challenging than most other 4th graders at Massillon Intermediate School. That’s because she has spina bifida, a condition that makes it difficult to walk and do things on her own.

“Doors, doors is a big obstacle for her. She cannot let go of her walker and open a door,” said Alayna’s mom, Monica Mendenhall.

So Mendenhall looked into getting a service dog for her daughter to keep an eye on her and help her at school.

“It would help me know that she is safe. I know that the staff and everybody looks out for her but in an emergency situation a lot of things can happen and the dogs main focus will be Alayna only.”

Alayna, who is an animal lover, says she can’t wait to get the service dog.

“I think it’s really cool that a dog can open doors and pick up things and give it back to me,” Alayna said.

Like other service dogs, Alayna’s dog will need years of very specialized training to really be able to help her and that comes with a high price tag.

Alayna and her family needs to raise $8,000 to get the service dog. They plan to work with a trainer in Akron once they have selected the dog that bonds with Alayna.

Mendenhall says Alayna came to her with the idea that she make potholders to raise money for her dog.

“When we started talking about the dog she was like mom, can I earn money for the dog, selling the potholders? And I was like, you can do whatever you would like!” she said.

Alayna is now selling the potholders to friends, family, classmates, her mom’s coworkers and even strangers. She says getting the dog will not only help her to be more independent, but it will give her confidence at school and with her classmates.

“They wouldn’t really ask me questions, why I’m walking like that because they would be focusing on the dog and they would probably be wondering, why is there a dog in the school?” she said.

You can donate to Alayna’s efforts on by heading to her GoFundMe website, or visit her shop on Etsy,