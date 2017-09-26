Team outraged over suspension from Great Lakes Youth Football League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, OH - Outrage and potential legal action are brewing over allegations of cheating and a decision that forces a youth football league to forfeit all their games this year.

"The jealousy and - I'm gonna say it pettiness - of some adults," said a frustrated parent Avery Millsape-Hasan. "They're bringing the kids into this."

Parents on the Riverside Riverhawks Youth Football League say they were blindsided by the accusations against them. The Great Lakes Youth Football League (GLYFL), the umbrella league for the Riverhawks, says they received complaints in August regarding allegations of "team stacking, and non-compliance of rules."

GLYFL voted to sanction the Riverhawks by placing all ages of the program on probation for two years. Riverside Gold "A" team is suspended from participating in playoffs for the year.

"He threw his whole body onto me and just started crying," said parent Kristin Hickman about her son's reaction to the news. "He didn't know this was coming."

Parents say the team won several super bowls are were on their way to a fifth win next month. The President of the Riverside Youth Football League Kevin Weirich says he plans to look into legal options to get the boys ages 10 through 12 back on the football field post season.

"It's a game. I would like to remind everyone of that many times over," said Weirich. "The adults get involved and it gets bad. These kids are giving their heart all year and it just saddens me to see this kind of ramification coming to them."

The GLYFL released this statement to Fox 8 about their decision:

"It is the duty of The GLYFL as well as all its member clubs to ensure an environment that is conducive to learning the game of football in a competitively balanced league. For this reason,there are rules in place to ensure equal distribution of talent. Unfortunately, some of these rules have been violated."