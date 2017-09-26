× Reports say Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby with Cavs’ Tristan Thompson

Days after news broke that her sister, Kylie Jenner, is expecting a baby, several media outlets, including TMZ, are reporting that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.

Sources tell TMZ, Khloe is three-months pregnant and the father of the baby is her boyfriend, Cavs player, Tristan Thompson.

US Weekly said it also confirmed the news.

Khloe and Tristan have been dating for about a year, and Khloe has been seen at many Cavs games.

She recently posted on social media that she’s back in Cleveland.