Reports say Khloe Kardashian is expecting baby with Cavs’ Tristan Thompson

Posted 6:31 pm, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 06:32PM, September 26, 2017

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson (Photos: Getty Images)

Days after news broke that her sister, Kylie Jenner, is expecting a baby, several media outlets, including TMZ, are reporting that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.

Sources tell TMZ, Khloe is three-months pregnant and the father of the baby is her boyfriend, Cavs player, Tristan Thompson.

US Weekly said it also confirmed the news.

Khloe and Tristan have been dating for about a year, and Khloe has been seen at many Cavs games.

She recently posted on social media that she’s back in Cleveland.

TV personalities Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attend Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

