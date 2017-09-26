Missing: Jeffrey Dininger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Jeffrey Dininger is 35 and hasn't been seen since Sept. 7.

Jeffrey is from Litchfield but had been staying at a recovery center in Sheffield Township. But now his family thinks he may be in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5262.

