President Trump holds press conference with Spain’s prime minister

​WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump says he and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano will discuss trade and other issues.

The leaders are meeting at the White House on Tuesday, days before a critical secession vote Sunday in Spain.

The region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, wants to separate from Spain. Spain’s federal government says such a vote would be illegal.

Neither leader mentioned the vote during brief remarks as they appeared before journalists in the Oval Office.

Rajoy says the two countries have good cooperation on defense and terrorism issues.

