It’s National Voter Registration Day — here’s where you can register…

It’s National Voter Registration Day.

Board of Elections offices will join thousands of elections officials and others across the country to celebrate, with focused, nonpartisan voter registration efforts and publicity campaigns.

More than 20 organizations in Greater Cleveland are holding registration opportunities and events.

You can also register online by clicking here.

Here is a list of voter registration locations:

Voter Registration Drive Thru

September 26 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

2925 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115

Inscripción con Sazón—Drive-thru

September 26 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Hispanic Alliance, 3110 W. 25th Street, Cleveland, OH 44109

East Cleveland Voter Registration Drive

September 26 | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

East Cleveland Library, 14101 Euclid Avenue, East Cleveland, OH 44112

Asia Plaza Voter Registration Drive

September 26 | 10:00 a.m.

2999 Payne Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114

Voter Registration Drive

September 26 | 8:00 a.m.

St. Agnes + Our Lady Of Fatima Church

Schubert Hall, 6800 Lexington Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44103

RTA Rotunda at Tower City Center

September 26 | 3:30 – 6:00 p.m.

RTA Rotunda at Tower City Center

Voter Registration at Cleveland Public Libraries

September 26 | During Library Hours

All Branch Locations: https://cpl.org/locations/

Register at Rocky River Public Library

September 26 | 9:00 a.m.

Rocky River Public Library, 1600 Hampton Rd., Rocky River, OH 44070

Register at Willoughby Public Library

September 26 | 9:15 a.m.

Willoughby Public Library, 30 Public Square, Willoughby, OH 44094

Voter Registration at Heights High School

September 26 | 2:15 p.m.

Heights High School, 13263 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Metro West Ice Cream Social

September 26 | 12:00 p.m.

Metro West Community Development Office, 3167 Fulton Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44109



Voter Education Forum for Justice Involved Individuals

September 26 | 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

North Star Reentry Community Resource Center, 1834 E. 55th St., Cleveland, OH 44103

Voter Registration Week

September 19 – 26 | 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

ADAMHS Board Lobby, 2012 West 25th St., 6th Floor, Cleveland, OH44113

Neighborhood Family Practice (NFP)

Ongoing through October 10

All NFP Locations: https://www.nfpmedcenter.org/locations/