It’s National Voter Registration Day — here’s where you can register…

It’s National Voter Registration Day.
Board of Elections offices will join thousands of elections officials and others across the country to celebrate, with focused, nonpartisan voter registration efforts and publicity campaigns.
More than 20 organizations in Greater Cleveland are holding registration opportunities and events.
You can also register online by clicking here.
Here is a list of voter registration locations:
Voter Registration Drive Thru
September 26 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections
2925 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115
Inscripción con Sazón—Drive-thru
September 26 | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Hispanic Alliance, 3110 W. 25th Street, Cleveland, OH 44109
East Cleveland Voter Registration Drive
September 26 | 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
East Cleveland Library, 14101 Euclid Avenue, East Cleveland, OH 44112
Asia Plaza Voter Registration Drive
September 26 | 10:00 a.m.
2999 Payne Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114
Voter Registration Drive
September 26 | 8:00 a.m.
St. Agnes + Our Lady Of Fatima Church
Schubert Hall, 6800 Lexington Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44103
RTA Rotunda at Tower City Center
September 26 | 3:30 – 6:00 p.m.
RTA Rotunda at Tower City Center
Voter Registration at Cleveland Public Libraries
September 26 | During Library Hours
All Branch Locations: https://cpl.org/locations/
Register at Rocky River Public Library
September 26 | 9:00 a.m.
Rocky River Public Library, 1600 Hampton Rd., Rocky River, OH 44070
Register at Willoughby Public Library
September 26 | 9:15 a.m.
Willoughby Public Library, 30 Public Square, Willoughby, OH 44094
Voter Registration at Heights High School
September 26 | 2:15 p.m.
Heights High School, 13263 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
Metro West Ice Cream Social
September 26 | 12:00 p.m.
Metro West Community Development Office, 3167 Fulton Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44109
Voter Education Forum for Justice Involved Individuals
September 26 | 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
North Star Reentry Community Resource Center, 1834 E. 55th St., Cleveland, OH 44103
Voter Registration Week
September 19 – 26 | 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
ADAMHS Board Lobby, 2012 West 25th St., 6th Floor, Cleveland, OH44113
Neighborhood Family Practice (NFP)
Ongoing through October 10
All NFP Locations: https://www.nfpmedcenter.org/locations/