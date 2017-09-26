Indians’ Trevor Bauer asks for return of stolen drone

CLEVELAND– Indians pitcher (and drone enthusiast) Trevor Bauer is not happy.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday to plea for the return of his drone “Iron Man.”

Hey. Hey Clague Park drone thief. Please return IronMan to me in a timely manner or you will force me to build a new companion!😤#SaveMyPinky — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) September 26, 2017

Bauer said the drone was taken from Clague Park Monday at about 6 p.m. Westlake police said they didn’t receive a report for the stolen device, but noted there are other places known as Clague Park in the area. It’s possible Bauer didn’t file a police report.

By the sounds of Bauer’s tweet, he plans to build a new drone if “Iron Man” isn’t returned. That’s by news for his fingers.

“SaveMyPinky” is a reference to Bauer’s drone-related injury last season. During the American League Championship Series, he suffered a cut to his pinky finger while working on his drone. He needed several stitches.

It forced the Indians to change their starting rotation against the Blue Jays. Bauer was slated to start Game 2, but was moved to Game 3. He even brought the “culprit” to a news conference.

“Yeah, I brought my friend to answer any questions about what happened that I can’t answer,” Bauer told reporters last October.

He was pulled from the game when his finger would not stop bleeding.

