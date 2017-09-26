Indiana man’s head crushed in fatal forklift accident at Amazon center, coroner says

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — An Indiana man’s head was crushed during a fatal forklift accident at an Amazon distribution center on Sunday, according to WXIN.

The Hendricks County coroner released an update into the investigation of the fatal accident at the Plainfield Amazon Fulfillment Center.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon at the Amazon facility at 800 Perry Road around 2:45 p.m. According to the coroner, 59-year-old Phillip L. Terry of Indianapolis sustained multiple crushing injuries from the incident.

The most significant injuries were to his head and his torso, including multiple skull fractures and injuries to his brain.

Toxicology and micros results are currently pending, and Terry’s cause and manner of death will be available in 4 to 5 weeks.

Investigators say they are working to determine what caused the accident. The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will also conduct an investigation.