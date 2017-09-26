Forecast: Heat wave heading into day six

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - 5 DAYS IN A ROW and we're heading for day #6!

It was another consecutive, record-breaking day Monday in Cleveland as we hit 94°! We may come close or break another one today, too.

**Several schools are closed today due to the heat. Click here for a full list**

To give you an idea of how rare it is to reach 90° this late in September (after the 21st), it’s only happened 10 other times. Historically, the chances are under 1%.