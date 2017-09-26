× Dwyane Wade reaches agreement on deal with Cleveland Cavaliers, reports say

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Dwyane Wade has reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Wade plans to sign with Cleveland once he clears waivers on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Wojnarowski said Wade was nearing a commitment to sign with the Cavaliers.

Wade is eligible to sign a one-year, $2.3 million contract.

Dwyane Wade plans to sign with Cleveland once he clears waivers on Wednesday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 26, 2017

Sources: Dwyane Wade has reached agreement on a one-year, $2.3M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2017

Wade, a Chicago native, left Miami after 13 years with the Heat. In 2010, he was joined in South Beach by LeBron James and Chris Bosh. The Big Three went to four straight NBA Finals and won two.

