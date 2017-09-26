Dwyane Wade nearing deal with Cleveland Cavaliers, reports say

CLEVELAND– It appears a reunion between Dwyane Wade and LeBron James could be in the near future.

Wade became a free agent when he agreed to a contract buyout with the Chicago Bulls over the weekend.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wade is nearing a commitment to sign with the Cavaliers. The deal could be finalized as soon as Wednesday. He’s eligible to sign a one-year, $2.3 million contract.

It’s rumored Wade was considering a move to the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs.

Wade, a Chicago native, left Miami after 13 years with the Heat. In 2010, he was joined in South Beach by James and Chris Bosh. The Big Three went to four straight NBA Finals and won two.

“I would love to have D-Wade be a part of this team,” James said during Cavs media day on Monday. LeBron called his longtime friend a play maker with a great basketball mind.

Wade, 35, is a 12-time NBA All-Star. Last season with Chicago, he averaged 18 points per game.

